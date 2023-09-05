 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Watch Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cozy up during Beyoncé's show

file footage


Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially unveiled their sizzling romance at Beyoncé's concert. They were captured indulging in public displays of affection in front of a massive audience and numerous celebrities.

TMZ obtained footage of the couple getting cozy at Beyoncé's special performance commemorating her 42nd birthday on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

They were spotted in the VIP section alongside Kylie's sister, Kendall, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, and Justin and Hailey Bieber. Additionally, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian were in attendance.

In the video, the couple can be seen locking lips and cozying up. Kyle removed Timothée's cap at one point and fixed his hair for him. The King actor also kissed her hands as she lovingly held him from behind.

In another video, the 27-year-old actor is seen smiling and engaging in conversation with Kylie while puffing on a cigarette.

In April, it became evident that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Timothée were dating. Kylie's car was photographed parked at Timothée's residence, and they were also captured on video going out for tacos.

Last month reports emerged that the two ere still together, despite earlier reports of Kylie getting dumped by the actor. Now, it appears that they no longer intend to keep their romance from the public, it's out in the open and going strong.

