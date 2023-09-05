Seal celebrates daughter Leni Olumi Klum for changing his life ‘life for the better’

Seal adopted Leni 2009, four years after marrying her mother, ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal recently celebrated his daughter Leni with a heartwarming tribute on his Instagram.

In the photo, taken on a New York City street, Leni affectionately rested her head against her father's chest while Seal placed a hand on his hip, beaming with a smile.

"In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person," the musician wrote in the caption, before signing off with "Love you, -papa."

His daughter took to the comments to thank her father for the sweet post, writing, "So cute! I love you papa."

Seal legally adopted Leni in 2009, four years after marrying her mother, ex-wife Heidi Klum, who is now 50 years old. The former couple also shares three other children: sons Henry (17) and Johan (16), and daughter Lou (13).

In January, Seal and Leni enjoyed a father-daughter outing when they attended the premiere of Shotgun Wedding in Los Angeles.

Last year, they were spotted together at the 2022 U.S. Open, sharing a warm hug outside the stadium.

When she's not accompanying her renowned parents to events, Leni skillfully balances her modeling career with her role as a college student in New York City.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Leni discussed her career path, acknowledging that her family's celebrity status provided a natural entry but emphasizing the importance of a strong work ethic instilled by her parents.

"They have both taught me to be myself, and to do what makes me feel comfortable," she said of the important lessons her parents have taught her.

She continued: "You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out. I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden."