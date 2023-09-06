Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage.

Now, it has been revealed that the couple signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement before their marriage in 2019.

According to Page Six, The Blast has revealed the details of the prenup agreement between the Jonas Brothers' frontman and Game of Thrones star Sophie.

The prenup states that Joe can keep all the money he earned from his music and all other royalties he made with his other band, DCNE, and similarly, the agreement allows Sophie to keep all the earnings that she made from her acting career.

Regarding the properties owned by the couple, their prenup states that any property bought before their marriage would stay with its rightful owner, and their marital home would be split amongst the couple.

The stars will also have the right to the businesses associated with their celebrity status.

Regarding their two kids, the couple is planning for shared custody, as the divorce documents filed by Joe in Miami court on Tuesday and obtained by the publication reveal that he seeks shared parental responsibility for his two daughters, Willa, 3, and a one-year-old daughter whose name has not been made public yet.