 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners ironclad prenuptial agreement
Details of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ironclad prenuptial agreement 

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage. 

Now, it has been revealed that the couple signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement before their marriage in 2019.

According to Page Six, The Blast has revealed the details of the prenup agreement between the Jonas Brothers' frontman and Game of Thrones star Sophie.

The prenup states that Joe can keep all the money he earned from his music and all other royalties he made with his other band, DCNE, and similarly, the agreement allows Sophie to keep all the earnings that she made from her acting career.

Regarding the properties owned by the couple, their prenup states that any property bought before their marriage would stay with its rightful owner, and their marital home would be split amongst the couple.

The stars will also have the right to the businesses associated with their celebrity status.

Regarding their two kids, the couple is planning for shared custody, as the divorce documents filed by Joe in Miami court on Tuesday and obtained by the publication reveal that he seeks shared parental responsibility for his two daughters, Willa, 3, and a one-year-old daughter whose name has not been made public yet. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West flies to Ireland to escape possible jail time in Italy?

Kanye West flies to Ireland to escape possible jail time in Italy?
Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe

Sophie Turner's love for nightlife possible factor in divorce with Joe
Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips

Chris Hemsworth's sons showcase dirt bike skills in exciting video clips
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming video

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie leaves Hollywood studios fuming
Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare

Jamie Foxx makes big statement after health scare
Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family

Jimmy Buffet's last days insight revealed by family
Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery

Madonna back in rehearsals, wearing knee braces for recovery
Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion

Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion
Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori

Italian police are ‘severely punishing’ Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn resurfaces on Instagram with cryptic post following Taylor Swift split
Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner? video

Joe Jonas 'playboy' traits trigger divorce with Sophie Turner?
Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision

Prince Harry will never ‘forgive’ King Charles for ‘hate filled’ decision