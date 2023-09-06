Kardashians ignite Beyonce feud with controversial LA concert attendance

The Kardashian family faced a barrage of criticism after their attendance at Beyonce's Renaissance tour concert in Los Angeles on Monday. Despite appearing to thoroughly enjoy the event at SoFi Stadium, their presence drew sharp rebukes from many quarters.

Dedicated fans of Beyonce continue to harbor reservations about her feelings towards Kim Kardashian and her clan, particularly in the aftermath of the feud between Jay-Z, Beyonce's husband, and Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West.

On the following Tuesday, Kris Jenner shared a collection of photos featuring herself, her boyfriend Corey, her daughters Kim and Khloe, and her granddaughters North West and Penelope Disick, all of whom had attended the concert.

This generated widespread confusion among fans, with one individual commenting that "Beyoncé hates Kim."



Another critic chimed in, saying, "Wow that’s very nice of you all to go and support Bey after she said she didn't want to associate with the Kardashians and didn't even attend Kim and Kanye's wedding…."

A third voice weighed in, stating, "I thought Beyonce hates the Kardashians." This sentiment echoed the widely-held belief that Beyonce and Kim do not share a friendly relationship, a situation attributed to the ongoing feud between Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Notably, Jay-Z and Beyonce declined to attend Kim and Kanye's wedding, despite Jay-Z having previously played a significant role as Kanye's mentor and a key figure in launching his career.

In April 2018, Kanye disclosed during an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God that their discord began when the couple skipped his wedding.

According to insider sources cited by Page Six, Beyonce, who typically keeps her family life out of the spotlight, disapproved of Kanye's involvement in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," a reality show she believed detracted from his credibility. One source revealed, "[Beyoncé] always gives Kanye a lot of grief whenever he does anything for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians]."

Another insider disclosed that Beyonce and Jay-Z found Kim and Kanye's fixation on fame to be irksome.

Kardashians ignite Beyonce feud with controversial LA concert attendance

In an unexpected show of support, the Kardashians not only attended Beyonce's Los Angeles concert on Monday but also adhered to her request for fans to wear all-silver outfits, in line with the theme of her birthday concerts.