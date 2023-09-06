 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Hailey Bieber is a vision of elegance in FILA's anniversary campaign: Pic

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Hailey Bieber is a vision of elegance in FILA's anniversary campaign: Pic

Hailey Bieber proudly displayed her well-toned physique as she embraced her athletic side in the latest promotional campaign for FILA, as seen in a series of new Instagram photos shared on Tuesday.

At the age of 26, Hailey Bieber, the founder of Rhode, has been unveiled as a global ambassador for the FILA brand. She is set to collaborate on designing sportswear collections, according to WWD.

In the initial photo posted on her primary Instagram account, she confidently posed while seated on a green structure within a spacious set. Her attire showcased her midriff, consisting of a black sports bra paired with matching fitted shorts.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of FILA's iconic F-Box logo, Hailey layered her ensemble with the black and white F-Box Anniversary track jacket. 

Her hair was elegantly styled in an updo, allowing a few loose strands to gracefully frame the right side of her face. Completing her look, she adorned herself with oval-shaped sunglasses and accessorized with a gold-chained necklace and eye-catching gold-hooped earrings.

In a subsequent photo, Hailey opted for a different outfit, featuring the F-Box Anniversary Raglan track top. This long-sleeved piece featured a front zipper and a white tennis racket pattern adorning the fabric.

While seated on a comfortable red couch, she sported white crew socks along with classic white FILA sneakers secured with laces. A red FILA cap added the finishing touch to her look as she rested her hand on her cheek, gazing towards the camera.

Hailey further showcased items from the collection, including a black F-Box Anniversary crew top embellished with white and green stripes along the arms. Her hair was styled in a simple updo, partially concealed by a black FILA visor cap.

Additionally, Hailey shared a brief video montage modeling various pieces from the anniversary collection, which includes track pants, sweatpants, and a jumpsuit. The campaign also featured tennis player Reilly Opelka alongside Hailey, who is now the brand's newest global ambassador.

Moreover, Hailey will have the opportunity to express her creativity by designing signature sportswear collections, with the debut line slated for release in Fall 2024, as reported by WWD.

This new collection release marks the celebration of the 50th anniversary of FILA's iconic F-Box logo, originally introduced in 1973.

