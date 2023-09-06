 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Princess Beatrice husband shares happy family news

Princess Beatrice husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi has shared an exciting family news with his fans on social media amid their summer vacations with royal family in Scotland.

Mozzi turned to Instagram and shared the delightful and happy family news with his followers.

He uploaded a sweet photo of his younger half-brother, Alby Shale and his new fiancée with a heartfelt note.

Beatrice’s husband wrote, “So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea!” followed by engagement ring emoji.

He further said, “Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!” alongwith heart emoticon.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with well wishes for the couple.

Mapelli Mozzi has an older sister Natalia Alice Yeomans, and a younger half-brother, Alby Shale.

