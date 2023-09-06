Did Katrina Kaif get cosmetic surgery? Fans think so

Katrina Kaif recently posted a video of herself on her makeup brand page Kay Beauty, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if she got a nose job.

Katrina posted a reel on Instagram, sharing the launch of Kay’s new lip oil. Dressed in a light-colored suit, hair styled in soft curls, the Ek Tha Tiger actress explained the benefits of the new product.

Meanwhile, her followers couldn’t help but notice a slight change in her appearance, as they think Katrina has gotten a nose job which prompted the fans to bash the actress for encouraging unreal beauty standards.





Her fans continued pointing out how they thought she was someone who looked like Katrina Kaif. "I thought she is dupe of Katrina until I realise its her only," wrote a user. Another comment said, " You are setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this."