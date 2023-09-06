Sophie Turner addresses media frenzy over divorce: 'Too many speculations'

Sophie Turner has finally addressed divorce reports circulating online since Friday

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have finally confirmed the divorce reports that have been circulating online since Friday, saying that the have decided to ‘amicably’ end their marriage of four years.

Taking to Instagram, the Game of Thrones star shared a “Statement from the two of us” that said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Reports of the two calling it quits emerged on Friday, with many insiders spilling tea on why the marriage of four years has come to an end.

One such source close to Sophie told MailOnline that “Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children,” they added.

“Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she's lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life.”

“Joe would like another kid, he's a real family man. But while Sophie's been in the UK, she's also realised just how much she misses this country; it's the final nail in the coffin for them.”

Meanwhile, It was also reported that in an effort to save their marriage, Joe went to Warwickshire, U.K. where the actress grew up and was shooting for her upcoming TV series Joan, to spend time with her. But after all efforts failed, he filed for divorce on Tuesday.

The musician and the exchanged vows in 2019, following nearly three years of dating. They have welcomed a three-year-old daughter named Willa and a second daughter, referred to as D., who is 14 months old, as indicated in the divorce documents.