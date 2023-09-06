Whitney Port’s nutritionist says weight loss is due to ‘depression,’ not ‘eating disorder’

Whitney Port had fans and her husband worried after scary weight loss

Whitney Port, who left fans worried with her skinny appearance, does not believe she has an eating disorder, and her newly appointed nutritionist shares the same view.

In a recent episode of her podcast With Whit, the Hills star discussed her initial meeting with a "nutritionist/psychiatrist" and expressed her sense of relief.

“She didn’t think I had an eating disorder, and that was really validating,” Port, 38, said, recounting that she previously felt “crazy.”

“I was really scared that I was in denial on how I viewed myself and what was really going on. … It was hard for me because I was like, ‘S–t, am I not getting it?'”

Nevertheless, she noted that her nutritionist thinks “there may be some disordered eating” in her lifestyle “due to some emotional stuff.”

The expert suspects the City star has “neurovegetative depression.”

Port noted, “I don’t want to put a label on myself, and she didn’t want to put a label on me right away, but she said what it sounded like … is just, like, lethargy, and that all really made sense to me.”

“I think it’s just all these underlying things that have slowly chipped away at some self-confidence adding to a little bit of what [runs in my family],” she continued. “I think that’s affecting my weight and my food intake.”

The YouTuber informed her followers about her intention to seek assistance after sharing on her Instagram Stories that her husband, Tim Rosenman, had expressed concerns about her appearing "too thin."