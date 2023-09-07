Winnie Harlow stuns in bold, nearly sheer gold dress at Victoria's Secret The Tour 2023

Winnie Harlow made a bold statement at Victoria's Secret The Tour 2023 in New York City on Wednesday, donning a daring netted gold glitzy dress.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel turned heads as she arrived at The Manhattan Center, baring it all in the striking outfit that featured strategically placed cut-outs, offering a glimpse of her incredibly slender figure.

In a departure from her recent pixie haircut, which she unveiled last month, Winnie opted for an eye-catching curly hairstyle. The former America's Next Top Model contestant captivated photographers and exuded a sense of happiness and relaxation amid the star-studded event.

Winnie chose to let the glamorous dress speak for itself, pairing it with casual flip flops and forgoing any additional accessories.

Her appearance follows her recent bold transformation, which she unveiled while attending Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop in Las Vegas. Winnie has had a longstanding connection with Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter, dating back to 2016 when she famously featured in the singer's Lemonade visual album, wearing a striking crown of silver thorns.

On the romantic front, Winnie continues to enjoy her enduring relationship with NBA player Kyle Kuzma, with whom she has been dating since April 2020.