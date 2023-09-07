Charlie Puth announces to marry his best friend

Singer Charlie Puth on Thursday left millions of his fans excited when he announced that his best friend Brooke Sansone said "yes" to his marriage proposal.



The singer, who is followed by more than 17 million people on Instagram, shared a couple of pictures with his bride-to-be as shared the good news with his fans.

The singer said he flew to New York to ask his best friend to marry him and she said yes.

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," he wrote.



More than half a million people liked his Instagram post within a few minutes after he shared it.







