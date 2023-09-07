Leonardo DiCaprio settles down with new ‘girlfriend’ Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio appears to have found love at last with new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

After years of being romantically linked to various significantly younger women, Leonardo DiCaprio appears to have found love at the age of 48.

Sources have disclosed to The Mail that the Hollywood actor has been in a relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti for at least two months, and their romance became public when they were spotted sharing a kiss at an Ibiza nightclub recently.

Those close to the actor suggest that he is “besotted” with Vittoria, who is 23 years his junior at 25. She is now being referred to as his "girlfriend."

Leonardo has cultivated a reputation for dating women who are 25 or younger, often parting ways with them once they cross that age threshold, as was the case with his previous serious girlfriend, Camila Morrone, who is now 26.

Throughout the summer, the Hollywood star has been jet-setting secretly with Vittoria, sparking conversations among his circle of friends that he may have finally bid farewell to his playboy days.

Additionally, it appears that Vittoria is no longer with her husband, Tales of Us DJ Matteo Milleri. The brunette model hasn't been seen with the 35-year-old New York-born Italian, whom she previously referred to as “the love of her life,” since December 29.

However, she and Leonardo were seen together in France in late May, coinciding with the premiere of his film "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film Festival. At the end of August, the two were also spotted enjoying an ice-cream date in Santa Barbara.

Vittoria made headlines in November as she called out "nepo-baby" Lily-Rose Depp for saying: “the internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things.”

The model responded: “I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it,’ but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first five years of my career.”

“Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it ‘even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu.”