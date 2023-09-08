 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Clooneys Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million
Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million

George and Amal Clooney have decided to bid farewell to their iconic Lake Como bachelor villa located in Northern Italy. A reliable source, closely connected to the renowned "Batman and Robin" actor, disclosed to Page Six that he has officially listed the property for a staggering €100 million ($107 million).

Speculation surrounding George Clooney's intention to sell the Lake Como estate has been circulating for quite some time. These rumors initially surfaced in 2010, when it was rumored that Clooney was contemplating a sale due to the relentless paparazzi attention drawn to the region.

Clooneys Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million
Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million

These rumors resurfaced in 2015, less than a year after his marriage to lawyer Amal Clooney. During this period, a source shared, "George loves the area and the people who live there, but is conscious of the attention he gets when he is in town. He has received a huge offer for the villa, which he is considering, and he would buy another, less accessible property in another area of Italy."

In 2021, the Clooneys purchased the breathtaking Domaine du Canadel estate in the Provence region of France, and it appears that Amal now prefers to spend her time there.

However, it seems that this time, George Clooney, often referred to as the "mayor of the lake" by sources, has decided to take the plunge. According to the insider, the listing has been kept discreet, with minimal publicity and press involvement, targeting exclusively high net worth prospective buyers.

Reportedly, George initially acquired the property from the Heinz family for a mere $10 million back in 2002. Therefore, if he manages to secure anything close to the asking price, he is set to make a substantial profit. This financial gain would be in addition to his already impressive wealth, which includes his lucrative Casamigos tequila brand sale for a reported $1 billion.

In the meantime, George and Amal seem to be making the most of their Lake Como property while it's still in their possession. They have been spotted enjoying date nights at several local restaurants in the area over the course of the summer.

More From Entertainment:

Cole Bennett ‘lighting up’ Gigi Hadid’s world as Leonardo DiCaprio fling fizzles out

Cole Bennett ‘lighting up’ Gigi Hadid’s world as Leonardo DiCaprio fling fizzles out
Piers Morgan reacts to ‘halfwit’ Prince Harry’s return to UK on Queen’s first death anniversary video

Piers Morgan reacts to ‘halfwit’ Prince Harry’s return to UK on Queen’s first death anniversary
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy summer outing months after fourth child's birth

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds enjoy summer outing months after fourth child's birth
David Beckham pours his heart out at Marc Anthony's Walk of Fame star reveal

David Beckham pours his heart out at Marc Anthony's Walk of Fame star reveal
Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary

Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her first death anniversary
Doja Cat enters 'Karen era' with Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Doja Cat enters 'Karen era' with Victoria Secret Fashion Show
Rebel Wilson takes control, conquering 'bugxiety' with Zevo: Watch

Rebel Wilson takes control, conquering 'bugxiety' with Zevo: Watch
Miley Cyrus invades mom Tish Cyrus' Hawaiian honeymoon with Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus invades mom Tish Cyrus' Hawaiian honeymoon with Dominic Purcell
Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi reunite two years after 'Stay' success

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi reunite two years after 'Stay' success
Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency

Kardashians avoid public attention on family emergency
Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian taking rest with Travis Barker by her side after fetal surgery
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's unusual baby name revealed, continuing 'R' naming tradition

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's unusual baby name revealed, continuing 'R' naming tradition