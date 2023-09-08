Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million

George and Amal Clooney have decided to bid farewell to their iconic Lake Como bachelor villa located in Northern Italy. A reliable source, closely connected to the renowned "Batman and Robin" actor, disclosed to Page Six that he has officially listed the property for a staggering €100 million ($107 million).

Speculation surrounding George Clooney's intention to sell the Lake Como estate has been circulating for quite some time. These rumors initially surfaced in 2010, when it was rumored that Clooney was contemplating a sale due to the relentless paparazzi attention drawn to the region.

Clooney's Lake Como Villa hits the market, Italian paradise listed for over $100 Million

These rumors resurfaced in 2015, less than a year after his marriage to lawyer Amal Clooney. During this period, a source shared, "George loves the area and the people who live there, but is conscious of the attention he gets when he is in town. He has received a huge offer for the villa, which he is considering, and he would buy another, less accessible property in another area of Italy."

In 2021, the Clooneys purchased the breathtaking Domaine du Canadel estate in the Provence region of France, and it appears that Amal now prefers to spend her time there.

However, it seems that this time, George Clooney, often referred to as the "mayor of the lake" by sources, has decided to take the plunge. According to the insider, the listing has been kept discreet, with minimal publicity and press involvement, targeting exclusively high net worth prospective buyers.

Reportedly, George initially acquired the property from the Heinz family for a mere $10 million back in 2002. Therefore, if he manages to secure anything close to the asking price, he is set to make a substantial profit. This financial gain would be in addition to his already impressive wealth, which includes his lucrative Casamigos tequila brand sale for a reported $1 billion.

In the meantime, George and Amal seem to be making the most of their Lake Como property while it's still in their possession. They have been spotted enjoying date nights at several local restaurants in the area over the course of the summer.