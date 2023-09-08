Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video

A little over three years following the success of their chart-topping single "WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have reunited to release their latest track, "Bongos."

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and is 30 years old, along with Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete at the age of 28, unveiled their latest music video on YouTube on Thursday evening.

Within just over two hours of its release, the video had already garnered nearly 500,000 views. This quick surge in views followed Cardi B's playful promotion, where she shared a video of herself playfully rubbing CD copies of the single all over her body.



The video kicks off with an opening shot featuring a group of dancers showcasing their twerking skills on lounge chairs.

"Bongos," like its predecessor "WAP," features explicit lyrics, with Cardi B opening the song with the line, "Na eat this a like a plum/This p**y tight like a nun."

Following this, the rapper is seen twerking in front of an open refrigerator before returning to Cardi and her lounge chair-twerking ensemble.

Cardi takes a jab at her detractors in the second verse and further addresses her critics in another verse, asserting, "Don't be talking st like you know me/I ride d**k like a pony."

Megan Thee Stallion joins in with the next verse, sporting a vibrant emerald green one-piece criss-cross bathing suit. As she delivers her verse, the video switches to various shots of Megan showcasing her twerking prowess.

Towards the conclusion of the song, Cardi and Megan join forces to dance and twerk together, with Megan rapping, "my back shots sound like bongos."

The song concludes with Cardi and Megan exchanging rapid verses while clad in red swimwear. Cardi is seen pouring water into a young man's mouth as the video reaches its conclusion.

"Bongos" marks Cardi B's second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and is set to be released on Friday. Leading up to the song's release, the duo had been building anticipation among their fans, sharing seductive artwork for the single earlier in the week.