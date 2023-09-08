King Charles, royal family extend support to Prince William as Harry returns to UK

Britain’s King Charles and senior members of the royal family have extended support to Prince William as his estranged brother Prince Harry returned to Britain on Thursday.



Harry arrived in UK for WellChild Awards.

Meanwhile, Prince of Wales Prince William resumed royal duties on Thursday after taking a lengthy summer break to spend time with his family.

The future king arrived in Bournemouth to meet with national and local businesses pledging their support to his Homewards initiative, which aims to end homelessness.

Later, taking to Twitter, Prince William shared his photos from the visit saying, “Breaking the cycle of homelessness, @pret’s Rising Stars programme provides people with everything they need to find and keep a job.

“Great to see that in action here today and hear how collaboration with @HomewardsUK is helping to expand it. #Homewards.”

In support of the Prince of Wales, palace on behalf of King Charles and the royal family, reposted William’s photos and tweet.