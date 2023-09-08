Lady Gaga unveils radiant skin with new 'Triclone Skin Tech Concealer' in Instagram tutorial: Watch

Lady Gaga unveils radiant skin with new 'Triclone Skin Tech Concealer' in Instagram tutorial

Lady Gaga proudly revealed her natural beauty on Instagram before introducing her latest creation from Haus Labs - a cutting-edge concealer product, unveiled on Thursday.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce the launch of her innovative Triclone Skin Tech Concealer, retailing at $32 (£25), delighting her devoted fans. In an engaging video, Lady Gaga demonstrated the application of her new product, providing an intimate look into her makeup routine in celebration of the exciting release.

Lady Gaga's video commenced with her makeup-free, fresh-faced appearance. She then skillfully applied the concealer under her eyes, sharing her technique: "I start in the corner of my eye and I just drag it along there, it's a nice, flat, creamy finish. I do one on each side to brighten up the eyes."

Continuing, she applied the concealer across her forehead, chin, and cheeks, describing how it was capable of "lifting" her skin. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker seamlessly blended the concealer, achieving a "radiant" and natural makeup look.

Concluding her demonstration, she explained, "At the very end, I take my fingers and I rub it into the skin and it just melts, giving you a beautiful, radiant finish."

Haus Labs shared the video on Instagram, accompanied by Lady Gaga's own caption: "Our new Triclone™ Skin Tech Concealer, the little sister to our bestselling #HausLabsFoundation, is now available!"

Later, Lady Gaga shared another video, featuring her makeup artists preparing her for the stage. They applied her new concealer, emphasizing how it contributed to a flawless appearance both up close and from a distance.



Her makeup artists revealed their technique of "under-painting" her stage makeup, offering insights into her backstage preparations before her performances.

This new concealer launch by Lady Gaga follows Haus Labs' successful introduction to Sephora UK in June, marking a significant milestone for the brand. Sephora became Haus Lab's exclusive retail partner the previous year, and it was already accessible in stores across the U.S. and Canada prior to its UK debut.

