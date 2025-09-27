Jennifer Aniston fears Jim Curtis' past 'could come back to haunt them'

Jennifer Aniston feels 'jolted' in her relationship with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly reconsidering her romance with Jim Curtis, with whispers claiming the Hollywood star is now worried about what secrets could still surface.

Per Radar Online, the renowned actress is doubtful about her relationship with Cutis, a hypnotherapist by profession, after something from his past made her feel uneasy.

Aniston has been dating Curtis since the summer of this year and seemed happy about a fresh start. They were first seen together on a yacht in Mallorca in July, and recently, the FRIENDS star showed a picture of him on Instagram along with photos of her three rescue dogs.

Now she has found out about Curtis' past relationship with Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, which has ruffled her feathers in the early “honeymoon period,” according to an insider.

"Jen has longed for real happiness, but now she's nervous that Jim's past could come back to haunt them. She was floating in that early bubble of romance, and Bethenny's revelation jolted her,” the source told the outlet.

"It's left her wondering who else might surface with stories,” the insider added.

Earlier this month on her podcast, Frankel revealed that she dated Curtis “maybe 10 years ago,” clarifying that their relationship was not very serious and that she never took his job seriously.

Now that Curtis is dating Aniston, she said, "I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston, because I do believe she wants to find love… I think this is good. I like it, and I'm happy for her and him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man."

Another source stated, "Bethenny's influence is massive, and while she didn't criticize Jim, it rattled Jen to hear her talk about him so openly. To Jen, it felt like their relationship was suddenly up for public scrutiny, and now she's questioning if more of Jim's past might surface."

"Jen has loved the stability Jim gives her – no games, no unpredictability, just kindness. But moments like this shake her confidence. It's made her stop and ask how much of his past she truly understands,” the insider noted.