Denise Richards desperate to 'save reputation' in explosive divorce battle

Denise Richards 'desperate' to move on from messy Aaron Phypers divorce

Denise Richards is said to be battling to save her reputation.

The American actress' split from Aaron Phypers is being called as one of Hollywood's nastiest breakups.

Richards has accused Phypers of abuse and harassment, securing a restraining order earlier this summer. However, Phypers has hit back with damaging allegations, including of drug abuse, infidelity to hoarding and neglect.

Then, Phypers made a shocking move by allowing cameras inside their former home, showing off cluttered bathrooms, and strained carpets.

An insider told RadarOnline, "Denise thinks Aaron is systematically trying to destroy her reputation. One week it's drugs, the next it's cheating or hoarding allegations against her – he just keeps piling it on."

"She believes it's all part of a plan to shame her publicly and wear her down," they added.

Notably, a Hollywood insider shared, "The cheating rumors were damaging, but calling Denise a hoarder and implying she neglects her dogs takes it even further."

"Aaron understands that accusations like this can linger, even if Denise insists he's twisting the reality completely," they claimed. "She opened her home to his family, and now he's repaying her by painting her as dirty and neglectful. It's pure vindictiveness."

Despite all this, Richards' close friends claim that she's ready to fight back. "She's keeping busy with work and focusing on her kids, but underneath, she's seething. Richards is ready to spend whatever it takes to battle Aaron in court, even though each move seems to trigger more outrageous accusations. She feels she has no option but to stand her ground."

"Denise is desperate to move forward, but every time she tries, Aaron comes back with another way to cut her down," the source noted.

Denise Richards's ex-husband Aaron Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, 2025 after six years of marriage.