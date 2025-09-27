Selma Blair shares son's hilarious take on her movies

Photo: Selma Blair recounts how her son made her embarrassed

Selma Blair has been keeping it real about what her son, Arthur, thinks of her career on the big screen.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, the Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde star revealed that Arthur had plenty of questions after watching some of her iconic films.

“When he came home from Cruel Intentions, he’s like, ‘Mom, do you wanna explain something?’ And I was like, ‘What, that kiss?’ He’s like, ‘No! Cecile did that in the movie,’” Blair joked.

It is pertinent to mention here that Blair shares Arthur with her ex, Jason Bleick.

The actress admitted that motherhood has put her past roles into a funny new perspective.

“I never realized when I was doing that in a movie, that one day I would have a son that would come home and say, ‘Mom, what’s this?’"

"He knows darn well what that is! He was just giving me the guff. … I’m not easily embarrassed, but I’m kind of embarrassed he doesn’t want to see any of my other films,” he continued.

Blair added that Arthur teases her about her age when it comes to her filmography.

“I [asked,] ‘Why don’t you watch more movies that I do?’ [He’s] like, ‘I don’t really love black-and-white movies, Mom.’ I laugh every time. I’ve said it a couple times since he said it. He really just thinks I’m Dorothy age, before technicolor work, like in the ‘30s,” she concluded.