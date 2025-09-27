Emma Thompson tried 'bad idea' at age of 66

Emma Thompson gets candid about 'Dead of Winter'

At 60, Emma Thompson starred in Dead of Winter, an action movie; however, in her view, it was a "bad idea."



In a chat with UPI, she says, "It was a very bad idea to start it at the age of 66. That's just stupid, but there you go."

The British star explains why she thinks in that way. "Reckless in one's third age, as it were. And since I'm in the youth of old age, what do you do when you're young?"

She continues, "You kind of take risks. So, I thought, 'Well, I might as well take risks in this bit as well and see what happens.' And what happens is you get hurt regularly."

Moreover, the actress opens up about the stunt team on the set. "We had a wonderful stunt team who taught us all that and we had to do those fight sequences over and over and over again."

"But you go: 'Well, yes, this makes sense. What else would you do? Your body would react like that,'" she adds.

Emma also weighs in on the nature of her stunts, clarifying, "The fight sequences aren't like in The Bourne Ultimatum. She doesn't suddenly turn out to be a judo expert."

"She just survives by pushing, by kicking by doing whatever she can do to prevent this insane woman from killing her and the girl," she notes.

Dead of Winter is out in theatres.