Matthew McConaughey gives glimpse into his parenting style

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are parents of three children.



In a latest interview with People, the star gives an insight into how he, along with his wife, raises their children in Texas.

The 55-year-old shares how they as a family join hands to work together, “Whether that’s gathering for dinner and sitting down and sharing about our day at the end of the day, or cooking a meal together or taking trips together, we do a lot together.”

Moreover, the McConaughey family often accompanies the star on his shoots. "That's helped a lot," he notes. "So I'm not going to work on my own returning three months later and having to play catch-up with [Camila] or with the kids."

However, the Interstellar star notes the difficulty in these arrangements, especially when the kids are coming of age.

“Camila drew that line in the sand before we even had kids. Is it getting more difficult now to continue to do that when [Levi] is on teams and Vida's got dance and and social circles [and]...Livingston's on a football team? Will that be harder now to pull them?

But the Oscar winner adds, "Yeah, we'll make that decision when it comes. But so far, so good."

Matthew and Camila shares three children, Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.