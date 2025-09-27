Mark Wahlberg on his new 'great' upcoming movie

Mark Wahlberg promotes his new film 'Play Dirty'

Play Dirty is the forthcoming movie of Mark Wahlberg, which he describes in raving words, particularly its director Shane Black.



In a chat with Extra, he shares, "To get my own opportunity to take my own swing at it and really do it with somebody like Shane Black who infused a lot more humour … it’s great."

“It was really about the wit, the dialogue, and the twist in the plot—their plan and their heist—that was the most appealing," he notes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark looks back at a movie he did in the past and expresses his interest in revisiting it.

"If I could play the dad in Fear, I mean, I’ve lived this now with my daughters," the actor adds, referring to his 1996 movie.

The 54-year-old also credits discipline for the drive which is making him succeed in personal and professional capacities, respectively.

"Discipline has afforded me many wonderful things in my life. It’s a thing that I really attribute to all my success, both personally and professionally … I recommend it to everybody," he concludes.