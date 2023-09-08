Danny Masterson kept under constant surveillance in jail after rape conviction

Danny Masterson kept in surveillance for signs of mental distress

Following his conviction for two counts of rape and a sentence of 30 years in prison, Danny Masterson is being kept under constant surveillance behind bars in case he shows signs of mental distress.

The That '70s Show alum currently awaits his transfer to a California state prison in a jail. Once transferred, his 30-year sentence will begin.

As per TMZ, Danny is under 24-hour video surveillance and deputies check on him every 30 minutes to make sure he’s safe and well.

If the 47-year-old shows ay signs of mental distress or inform his team or a deputy of such an issue, the publication says he’ll be taken for a mental health exam, STAT.

Shawn Holley, the legal representative for Danny, shared with TMZ that the actor possesses remarkable mental resilience and harbors a strong belief that his conviction will eventually be overturned through the appellate process. He has had discussions with several distinguished appellate lawyers, all of whom have provided him with renewed hope.

During the court proceedings, prosecutors asserted that Masterson leveraged his influential role within the Church of Scientology to avoid facing consequences for his actions throughout the years.

The survivors, who were also affiliated with the church during the incidents, provided testimony indicating that they were discouraged from reporting the sexual assaults to law enforcement by church officials. The Church of Scientology consistently refuted these allegations.

Masterson's legal team, in their defense strategy, argued that the sexual encounters were consensual. They aimed to cast doubt on the survivors' credibility by highlighting discrepancies in their narratives. Notably, Masterson decided against testifying in his own defense, and his attorneys chose not to present any witnesses.

It's worth noting that Danny is no stranger to the incarcerated life, having spent several months in the L.A. County Men's Central Jail leading up to his sentencing.