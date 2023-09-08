Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips is ‘circling the drain’ after his conviction

Danny Masterson's wife is reportedly trying to be strong for her 9-year-old daughter Fianna

In the aftermath of actor Danny Masterson's sentencing for rape, reports suggest that his wife, Bijou Phillips, has undergone a significant transformation and is described as being profoundly affected by the situation.

“Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday.

“They had their life, and it has been completely uprooted and changed,” the insider continued. “And change is as scary and miserable as one would imagine.”

The That '70s Show alum, 47, received a prison sentence of 30 years to life on Thursday for two rapes that occurred in 2003.

According to insiders, Phillips is finding it challenging to cope, and her friends are struggling to provide support during this difficult time.

Reportedly, the 43-year-old model is making an effort to remain “strong,” especially for the sake of the couple's 9-year-old daughter, Fianna.

“She is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her,” the source added. “It can only be compared to a divorce or a death for her not being able to be with Danny the way they were.”

Phillips, who wed the "Ranch" alum in Ireland in October 2011, attended Masterson's court hearing. Variety reported that Masterson blew her a kiss from inside the courtroom upon receiving the maximum sentence.

Photographs captured Phillips as she left the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, where she appeared somber and opted for a low profile by wearing dark sunglasses.