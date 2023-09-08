Zooey Deschanel reflects on what made her return to TV after ‘New Girl’ burnout

'New Girl' left Zooey Deschanel so burnt out that she had no intention to return to TV

After spending seven years on New Girl, Zooey Deschanel didn't envision a future in television. Her portrayal of Jessica Day in the offbeat young adult comedy was a significant commitment, and the role felt like an enormous undertaking. In fact, it was so demanding that it almost deterred her from returning to television altogether.

“I couldn’t picture myself getting back into the game like that, especially not right away,” Deschanel, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought maybe I would just do movies, or movies and music. I needed to give myself the time to think about how much I could really take that on.”

It was during this time that Deschanel discovered the Apple TV+ series "Physical." By the time she joined the cast for its third and final season, the show, led by Rose Byrne, had already completed two seasons.

In her role as Kelli, Deschanel portrayed both an aerobic sensation and the inner voice guiding Rose Byrne's character, Sheila Rubin.

“I only do stuff that I’m really excited about,” Deschanel told THR. “I love the show! … Annie [Weisman], who created the show, is just a super talent. I’m a big fan of Rose Byrne. The whole cast is just so great.”

This newfound experience has ignited a fresh enthusiasm for acting in Deschanel's career. Notably, it represents her first prolonged return to television since the conclusion of New Girl in 2018.

New Girl had a successful seven-season run on Fox, revolving around the journey of a heartbroken elementary school teacher who moves into a loft with three men. The show's focus on adult friendship has continued to resonate with audiences, thanks in part to its enduring relevance through social media and streaming platforms.