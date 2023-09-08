David Beckham adds another tattoo to his impressive ink collection

David Beckham has tattoos of his children's names, and the year he got married, 99

On Friday, David Beckham added yet another tattoo to his collection, visiting Mark Mahoney's renowned Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood.

Mark Mahoney, a tattoo artist with over 40 years of experience, could be seen meticulously working on Beckham's hand.

In an Instagram update, David shared a glimpse of his visit to the studio but has not yet revealed the final design.

Accompanied by photos of the tattoo artist at work, David wrote, "They don't make them like this anymore."

The tattoo technique used, known as stick-and-poke, involves dipping a needle into ink and manually inserting it into the skin through repeated motions.

One of his most recent tattoos is the number '99,' which he had inked on his little finger to commemorate the year of his marriage to Victoria. The year 1999 also marked the birth of their eldest son, Brooklyn. Beckham shared the new ink on Instagram, noting that "99 was a good year for me."

Prior to that, he had the words "Pretty Lady" inked above his daughter Harper's name on his neck in honor of her fourth birthday.

As a devoted father, Beckham also debuted the word "Dada" and Harper's middle name "seven" on his finger in 2017. He caught the tattoo bug from Spice Girl Mel B's then-husband, Jimmy Gulzar, and decided to get his son's name inked in a classic Gothic script to celebrate Brooklyn's arrival into the world.

In 2000, Beckham returned to the tattoo studio and emerged with a large guardian angel design in the center of his upper back. The symbolism behind this design is that the angel is watching over Brooklyn's name, which is inked below.