Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled

Joey King and Steven Piet have officially announced their marriage, marking the culmination of their over four-year-long relationship, via a heartwarming Instagram post.

The American actress re-shared the post by Vogue Weddings showcasing the special moments from their special day as she tied the knot with director Steven Piet on the picturesque island of Mallorca (Majorca) in Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

Vogue Weddings shared captivating images from the celebrity couple's wedding. The caption of the post was, "Actor @joeyking and director @stevenpiet have officially tied the knot! 'Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,' Joey says. 'We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic'."



It continued, "The couple's stunning wedding held in a villa in Mallorca was 'The Great Gatsby,' Spanish-style."

The first picture saw an intimate moment between the couple as Steven kissed his wife. The second black-and-white-themed picture saw Joey showcasing her jaw-dropping beauty in her bridal dress.

The third picture shared saw the bride standing between five women who appeared to be her close family. The fourth picture featured the couple walking against the backdrop of a stunning wedding stage.

The couple looked stunning in their wedding dresses, as the pictures showed Joey dazzling in a white long bridal dress and her husband Steven rocking a cream-coloured coat paired with black pants and a light blue shirt.

The fans of the couple quickly took to the comment section of the post, sharing their love for the couple. One fan wrote, Oh, I love these." Another penned, "Oh my gosh, how stunning."