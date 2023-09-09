Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of charges of rape against him. His legal attorney earlier announced that he would file for a review, insisting that his client didn't commit the crime for which he was convicted.



Now, it has been revealed that two of Danny's That 70s Show co-stars also vouched for the actor against the allegations.

According to TMZ, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sent letters in support of Danny to Judge Olmedo before the sentence was announced.

Ashton's letter states their long-standing friendship dating back to working together on the sitcom. He hails his friend as "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being."

He particularly mentioned an incident when Danny came to a random woman's defence who was being berated by her boyfriend at a pizza parlour.

Ashton's letter concluded, "Having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself."

Mila also wrote in favour of Danny and cited his extraordinary roles as a dad and husband.

Danny was convicted on charges of raping two women in 2001 and 2003. He was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison.