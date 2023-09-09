 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Paul Reubens official cause of death revealed
Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens, the beloved Pee-wee Herman actor, died almost a month ago at the age of 70. Now, the official cause of the death of the acclaimed actor has been revealed.

Ruebens' immediate cause of death has been declared to be acute hypoxic respiratory failure.

According to People magazine, the death certificate obtained by the publication states that acute hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition that occurs when the lungs fail to release enough oxygen into the blood.

It also reveals that at the time of his death, the actor was suffering from two different types of cancer: acute myelogenous leukaemia (cancer of the blood and bone marrow), which was listed as a sequential underlying cause, and metastatic lung cancer.

The beloved Pee-wee Herman died on July 30, 2023, and in a statement published after his death, the actor said, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years."

The statement continued that he always held his fans, friends, and supporters in high regard and loved them, adding, "I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

More From Entertainment:

Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol

Zach Bryan's arrest video exposes fiery exchange with highway patrol

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr
Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned video

Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson video

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson

Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled

Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled
Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows

Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows
Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end

Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end
'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary

'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary
Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle video

Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle
Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face

Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face
Meghan Markle’s financial future rests on the masses and ‘what she sells’

Meghan Markle’s financial future rests on the masses and ‘what she sells’