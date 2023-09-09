Paul Reubens' official cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens, the beloved Pee-wee Herman actor, died almost a month ago at the age of 70. Now, the official cause of the death of the acclaimed actor has been revealed.

Ruebens' immediate cause of death has been declared to be acute hypoxic respiratory failure.

According to People magazine, the death certificate obtained by the publication states that acute hypoxic respiratory failure is a condition that occurs when the lungs fail to release enough oxygen into the blood.

It also reveals that at the time of his death, the actor was suffering from two different types of cancer: acute myelogenous leukaemia (cancer of the blood and bone marrow), which was listed as a sequential underlying cause, and metastatic lung cancer.

The beloved Pee-wee Herman died on July 30, 2023, and in a statement published after his death, the actor said, "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years."

The statement continued that he always held his fans, friends, and supporters in high regard and loved them, adding, "I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."