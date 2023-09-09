Khloé Kardashian wears necklace showcasing her children and niece dream

Khloé Kardashian's commitment to her role as an aunt remains unwavering. The reality TV personality from the "Kardashians" franchise proudly displayed a necklace on her Instagram Story, featuring the names of her own two children, 5-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum, alongside her niece, Dream.

This touching piece of jewelry made a striking statement against Kardashian's black long-sleeved outfit as she announced her new partnership with Fabletics, a well-known athletic wear brand.

The necklace comprised three silver nameplates, with her eldest child's name, True, occupying the central position. Khloé has been vocal about her close relationship with Dream, the child of her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his former partner, Blac Chyna.

Khloé faced criticism in July when she referred to herself as a "third parent" to the 6-year-old during an episode of the popular Hulu series. She emphasized the importance of providing Dream with a strong maternal influence, whether from her, her mother, or anyone else, leading her to affectionately call Dream "one of her babies." On the same episode, Scott Disick playfully quipped that Khloé was effectively "co-parenting" with the former couple and went beyond her role as an aunt to Dream.

Following the episode's airing, Khloé encountered online backlash for appearing to cast doubt on Chyna's parenting abilities. However, she took to her Instagram Story to clarify her stance, expressing sadness at how her comments were taken out of context or misconstrued. Khloé asserted her love for all her nieces and nephews, with a special bond between her and Dream, as well as with her brother. She explained that her frequent presence with Dream stemmed from her close relationship with her sibling.

Khloé professed her love for Dream, emphasizing their strong friendship and the affection she felt for all her nieces and nephews, considering them as her own. She acknowledged that raising a child requires the collective efforts of a caring community.

Furthermore, Khloé dispelled any notions of an ongoing feud between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Chyna, whose real name is Angela White. She praised Angela for doing her best as a parent and in life, while Chyna echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the absence of ill will between her and her ex's family.