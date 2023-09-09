 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper
Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady reportedly loses his cool on witnesses his new girlfriend Irina Shayk’s close bond with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The former NFL quarterback even felt “insecure” when he saw the Russian model’s topless beach photos while she was vacationing with the Maestro star.

At the time, some reports suggested that Brady was unbothered by Shayk’s photos and had no issue seeing the model with her former lover.

However, an insider told Life & Style that Brady “wasn’t happy when he saw the romantic Venice photos of them either and flipped out.”

“If Tom is feeling a little used or a bit insecure, it’s easy to see why,” the source said, adding that on top of being her ex, “Bradley looks like he’s in the best shape of his life.”

“And here he is posing shirtless for Irina and taking topless pictures of her,” the insider continued.

As for Shayk, the insider alluded that she is not too concerned about Brady’s feelings as she is only with him because of his successful career.

Shayk, who has dated Cristiano Ronaldo and Kanye West would probably “have no interest” if “either Tom or Bradley weren’t famous,” the insider shared the “dark truth.”

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II video

Prince Harry, Prince William fail to put egos aside for Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

King Charles choses mourning over celebrations

Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of 'editing' friendships in her life

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle? video

King Charles reached out to Prince Harry amid alleged fight with Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton support King Charles as monarch video

Prince William, Kate Middleton support King Charles as monarch
Taylor Swift craves for stable romance after Joe Alwyn split video

Taylor Swift craves for stable romance after Joe Alwyn split

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles marks one year on throne

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles marks one year on throne
Kate Middleton, Prince William share their latest video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share their latest video
Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle? video

Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle?
Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose

Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose
Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’

Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’