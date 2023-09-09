Tom Brady ‘flips out’ on seeing new girlfriend Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady reportedly loses his cool on witnesses his new girlfriend Irina Shayk’s close bond with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The former NFL quarterback even felt “insecure” when he saw the Russian model’s topless beach photos while she was vacationing with the Maestro star.

At the time, some reports suggested that Brady was unbothered by Shayk’s photos and had no issue seeing the model with her former lover.

However, an insider told Life & Style that Brady “wasn’t happy when he saw the romantic Venice photos of them either and flipped out.”

“If Tom is feeling a little used or a bit insecure, it’s easy to see why,” the source said, adding that on top of being her ex, “Bradley looks like he’s in the best shape of his life.”

“And here he is posing shirtless for Irina and taking topless pictures of her,” the insider continued.

As for Shayk, the insider alluded that she is not too concerned about Brady’s feelings as she is only with him because of his successful career.

Shayk, who has dated Cristiano Ronaldo and Kanye West would probably “have no interest” if “either Tom or Bradley weren’t famous,” the insider shared the “dark truth.”