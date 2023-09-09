 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

SZA sends fans into frenzy with surprise appearance from Ice Spice during NYC concert

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

SZA sends fans into frenzy with surprise appearance from Ice Spice during NYC concert

SZA spiced up her NYC concert with a surprise appearance by Ice Spice.

During her performance at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Friday night, Grammy-winning singer SZA delighted her fans with an unexpected guest. None other than Ice Spice herself joined SZA on stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

As the orange-haired rapper made her way to the Snooze hitmaker, the energy in the venue soared. The two artists shared a fun-filled moment, with Spice twirling around, fixing her hair, and even taking a selfie. SZA couldn't help but shower Spice with praise and even bowed down to her.

Spice struck a few seductive poses and shared some laughs with SZA before leaving the stage. The collaboration between these two immensely popular entertainers was a true treat for the audience.

This surprise appearance follows Taylor Swift's recent performance in New Jersey, where she also brought out Ice Spice to perform their song Karma.

Meanwhile, SZA's upcoming album SOS is already quite lengthy, featuring a total of 23 songs. However, according to SZA's recent update, the tracklist is set to expand and potentially exceed 30 songs.

In order to generate excitement for the forthcoming release, the 33-year-old star even performed a couple of unreleased tracks titled Saturn and Boy From South Detroit. 

While it remains uncertain whether these songs will be included in the deluxe version of the album, their proximity to the announcement suggests that it's fair to assume they will be.

More From Entertainment:

Can Harry become King?: Prince William's death scenario angers Britons

Can Harry become King?: Prince William's death scenario angers Britons

Neve Campbell on how ballet training helped her ‘stay sane’ in Hollywood

Neve Campbell on how ballet training helped her ‘stay sane’ in Hollywood

‘The Tonight Show’ staffers quash ‘toxic’ workplace claims about Jimmy Fallon

‘The Tonight Show’ staffers quash ‘toxic’ workplace claims about Jimmy Fallon
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne appear on Rugby podcast video

Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne appear on Rugby podcast

Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo almost gone as she steps out mental health facility

Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo almost gone as she steps out mental health facility
‘Fingernails' trailer: Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White explore love in sci-fi feature video

‘Fingernails' trailer: Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White explore love in sci-fi feature
Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Prince William and Kate will rub shoulders with Beckhams in France

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis land in hot water for supporting Danny Masterson amid rape case

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry absence on Queen Elizabeth death anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton, Prince William considering forgiving Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict

Kim Kardashian seeks US intervention in foreign conflict