Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes

Sharon Osbourne has recently expressed her desire to have her husband, Ozzy, move back to home soil in London, England, after decades of living stateside.

The TV personality said, "I want Ozzy to make it back to London and avail himself of the chance to live his life."

According to Page Six, the former The Talk co-host spoke candidly on their family podcast, The Osbournes, and detailed their plan to move back to the UK. However, her husband, the 74-year-old Old Black Sabbath rocker, has to live in London due to several health woes.

Dailymail reports the TV personality saying, "We have been planning this for the last four years," adding that she has learned that one can not plan anything.

She added, "I just feel like I want to go home." Sharon said that she feels they can do more of what they want in England than they were doing stateside.

Sharon is married to Crazy Train's hitmaker and shares three kids: 40-year-old Aimee Osbourne, 38-year-old Kelly, and 37-year-old Jack.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer admitted in February that he was no longer physically capable of performing around the globe, adding, "I never imagined my touring days ending like this."

Ozzy has been suffering from Parkinson's disease since 2019 and underwent a major operation last June.

