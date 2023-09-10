Danny Masterson's abuse victim bashes Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis over apology video: 'Insulting and hurtful'

A woman who was a victim of the rape for which Danny Masterson was convicted has expressed her disappointment with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' recent apology video, describing it as "insulting and hurtful."

The celebrity couple responded to the backlash they received on Saturday regarding letters they had written to the judge in Danny Masterson's rape case. This response only fueled further criticism, including from Jane Doe #1, also known as Jen B.

Journalist Yashar Ali shared the woman's reaction to the video released by the Hollywood couple. Jane Doe #1, one of the women who Danny Masterson was convicted of raping, texted her thoughts to Ali. In her message, she expressed her disappointment, stating, "This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check—especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"

Critics quickly took to social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), to express their dismay over what they perceived as a carefully worded and lawyer-approved apology.

The controversy arose when it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had written character references for their former co-star and friend, Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape.

In a short video statement, Ashton, 45, began by acknowledging the pain caused by the character letters they had written. Mila, 40, added that they have a history of supporting victims through their work and will continue to do so.

Ashton went on to explain, "A couple months ago, Danny’s family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

Mila clarified, "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling. They were intended for the judge's review, not to undermine the testimonies of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we are sorry if that has taken place."

Mila concluded their statement by expressing, "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling." The comments on their post were disabled.

Danny Masterson received a sentence of 30 years to life earlier in the week after a jury found him guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.