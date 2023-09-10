Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Prince Harry’s UK visit

Meghan Markle faces major blow in US amid Harry’s UK visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has dealt a major blow in US amid her husband Prince Harry’s visit to Britain without her.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s popularity has dropped in the United States, with a new poll showing she now has a minus approval rating in her home nation.

The publication, citing a new poll conducted by Newsweek, reveals that only 31 percent of Americans like Meghan while 33 percent do not, giving the Duchess of Sussex a net approval rating of minus-2.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother once received a plus 23 approval rating in US.

On the other hand, Meghan’s husband Prince Harry is slightly more popular among the Americans than his wife. However, the Duke of Sussex plus six percent approval is a far cry from the plus 38 percent he enjoyed in December last year.

The new poll results were revealed amid Harry’s visit to Britain for a charity event and Germany for Invictus Games.

Meghan will join Harry in Germany.