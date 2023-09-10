 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Kendall Jenner 'breaking rules' at Beyoncé concert: 'Privileges'

Critics of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have pointed out a perceived pattern of the famous family bending the rules and enjoying special privileges. This observation came to the forefront when Kendall Jenner was recently seen at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour.

Just a few days ago, the 27-year-old model was seen having a fantastic time at the sold-out world tour of the renowned singer, Beyonce. She and her sister Kylie were spotted in the VIP area, unwinding and dancing to Beyonce's greatest hits. 

Kendall looked stylish in a gray strapless minidress paired with knee-high boots and a black handbag. Her long brunette hair flowed down her back, giving her a sophisticated appearance.

While Kendall's outfit was undoubtedly chic, fans quickly noticed a discrepancy related to one of her accessories - her black mini shoulder handbag.

In the United States, it's customary for concert venues to enforce regulations like requiring clear bags to enhance security measures. Many concertgoers opt for creative variations of clear plastic bags to comply with this rule. However, fans were swift to observe that Kendall, a model and reality star, had a non-transparent, opaque handbag.

After a video clip of Kendall at the concert circulated online, one fan questioned, "Does the clear bag policy not apply to them?" This comment was later shared on Reddit with the caption "Privileges," drawing attention to what some perceive as preferential treatment.

In response to this post, one individual commented, "No. Just for the inferior peasants." Another person chimed in, stating, "Rich people have always been above the law." A third commenter added, "Yup the rich always get to skirt the laws. Persons had to dump their bags in the bin at the date I went." However, someone did come to Kendall's defense, noting, "Why is this surprising? Celebs/VIP has a diff entrance and no the clear bag policy does not apply to them. Welcome to capitalism!"

