Joey King shares even MORE pics from ethereal Spanish wedding with Steven Piet

Joey King and Steven Piet tied the knot in the historic Spanish fortress of La Fortaleza

Last Saturday, actress Joey King and her director beau, Steven Piet, exchanged vows on the Spanish island of Mallorca, choosing a historic fortress built back in 1628 as their wedding venue.

Since the ethereal wedding ceremony, Joey, her sisters and friend Sabrina Carpenter have shared heartwarming snaps, and on Sunday, the Kissing Booth star took to Instagram to share even more photos from the ceremony.

“In life, what more can we ask for than to go to sleep next to someone thinking you can’t wait to do it all over again tomorrow,” she wrote alongside a slew of wedding snaps.

On her wedding, Joey looked absolutely stunning in an Oscar de la Renta gown for her wedding day. She opted for four different Oscar de la Renta dresses for her wedding weekend, each one earning her approval as the perfect choice.

However, the standout look was undoubtedly the gown she wore for the ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain. This remarkable dress featured a dramatic strapless neckline adorned with large fabric flower-petal paillettes.

She kept her hair and makeup elegantly simple, adding scalloped detailing to her manicure to perfectly complement her exquisite gown.

The Bullet Train actress and her now-husband, announced their engagement in February 2022, three years after their initial meeting when Piet directed two episodes of King's Hulu miniseries, The Act.

Since then, they've been diligently planning their wedding day, which unfolded at the historic venue La Fortaleza, witnessed by around 100 guests.