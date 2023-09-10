Kanye West covers his face as he steps out in Florence amid indecent exposure controversy

file footage

Kanye West made efforts to maintain a low-profile appearance in Florence on Sunday amidst an ongoing controversy surrounding an incident involving indecent exposure.

The 46-year-old rapper was recently captured on camera with Bianca Censori in a compromising position during their vacation in Italy last month.

As a result of the incident, the police are now investigating the matter, which involved the Praise God rapper exposing his bare buttocks while on a boat. Adding to the controversy, the couple attracted attention once again when they were seen together in Italy.

Bianca, now known for her eccentric fashion choices during their Italian trip, was observed walking the streets of Florence with minimal coverage on her upper body, using a purple cushion to conceal her chest.

In an unfortunate turn of events, photographs have surfaced of onlookers laughing at the couple as they walked along the cobblestone path.

Furthermore, netizens have derided West and Censori for attempting to appear edgy but failing to do so.

“Everyone laughing at her lol. Girl, what the hell are you thinking? Even if this is just a publicity stunt the joke is on you!” one commented.

“People are laughing at them. And not as in, 'Wow, look it's Kanye'. It's, 'Wow, these people are in our beautiful country and think they're really something'”, another agreed.

“They think they're being so avant-garde but the world is laughing at them,” someone else added.

Italian residents also joined in on ridiculing the couple for their recent antics.

“They are an embarrassment to our country. If it is for publicity, they are mistaken because all this behavior does is disgust decent people,” someone wrote.

“We are laughing at you,” another added.