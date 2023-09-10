 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Web Desk

‘I'm just starting’: Maluma says he still needs to ‘conquer’ some countries

Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Columbian singer Maluma has big dreams for his music career even after garnering 50 billion streams worldwide
Columbian musician and heartthrob Maluma is getting candid on his journey to fame, revealing that even after garnering over 50 billion streams through his songs – worldwide – he doesn’t believe he has achieved it all.

During his interview with Sunday Morning, the 29-year-old Sobrio hitmaker said, "I feel like someday we're gonna get there to that point. We're gonna say, 'Wow, we made it!'"

As interviewer Luciano asked, "You don't feel that way yet?" in surprise, the ambitious singer replied, "Oh, no way. I'm just starting. I feel like some countries still that I need to conquer to become one of the biggest artists on Earth."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also reflected on how he was objectified in the beginning of his career, being branded “only pretty.”

"At the beginning it was hard," he shared, "because they were all like, This guy is only pretty, whatever it is, he looks good like, whatever, but he doesn't sing. He has no talent."

"Do people doubt that you write? That you compose?" asked Luciano.

"Oh yeah. Everything. They were like, Okay, this guy, he doesn't have any talent. And that's where all my athlete mentality came right away. Started going to the studio every day. Making music every, every day."

