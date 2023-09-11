 
Monday, September 11, 2023
'Aquaman 2' marketing delay sparks fan theories about film's fate

The DC movie Aquaman 2, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, is set to be released in December 2023. But the official trailer for the movie or any other marketing campaigns are yet to be launched by the studio.

Fans have started presenting their theories regarding the delay in the release of any marketing material, such as first looks or teaser trailers.

According to TMZ, an X, formerly Twitter, user named TheComixKid, who is often credited with inside knowledge, states the reason behind the delay, saying, "Because they know it's bad, they know it'll lose money, and they are not putting a marketing budget behind it at all."

The netizen didn't express whether his opinion was based on sources of information or if it was just his own theory behind the delay in marketing of Aquaman 2. 

As per the publication, the logic behind the thecomixkids' theory makes loads of sense as the recent superhero movies by the studio, such as Blue Beetle, didn't make much money.

The budget of Aquaman 2 has reportedly already crossed $200 million, so Warner Bros. is more wary of putting more money into the movie.

Moreover, the lingering Amber Heard hate after the Johnny Depp trial and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike are also possible factors for WB scaling back on Aquaman 2. 

