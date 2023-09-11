Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner romance on display at U.S. open

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are bringing down their red-hot romance in public yet another time as they were seen getting passionate in the US Open Final in New York City.

As Novak Djokovic thrashed Daniil Medvedev at the Men’s single, the power couple was spotted warmly hugging and kissing each other on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The pair opted for a minimal look as they both sported all-black outfits. In dark sunglasses, the fashion mogul matched her star boyfriend’s hoodie.

Meanwhile, the couple's public appearance is becoming frequent as they openly embrace their relationship after shunning privacy.



“They had an amazing time together at Beyoncé’s concert,” an insider told Us Weekly about their PDA at the global star’s concert. “[Their] bond just keeps getting stronger. … Their chemistry is off the charts.”



The insider added that the makeup mogul and the Dune actor were trying to “make as much time for each other” as possible despite their “incredibly busy schedules.”