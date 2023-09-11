 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at Season 10 premiere

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Demi Lovato surprises fans as The Masked Singer at Season 10 premiere
Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at Season 10 premiere

Demi Lovato was revealed as the Anonymouse during the The Masked Singer seaon 10 premiere on Sunday night.

The reality singing competition kicked off its special episode with Lovato who didn't appear as part of the competition but as a one-off.

The Heart Attack hitmaker opened her show with an opinion on What About Love, originally performed by Heart. 

“Just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Time’s 100,” said Anonymouse, giving their first clue.

The second clue was the character itself, “This is a literal concrete clue. My acting career has cemented me as one talented mouse.” 

The singer started her career with the Disney channel movie Camp Rock and series Sonny With a Chance which is why the Anonymouse character itself was a big hint for who was under disguise.

Then came the clue package voice, “When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job.”

Telling more about her identity, Demi says she has made it her mission to seek out joy wherever she can, and that is exactly what she is doing here.

 “You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer made an appearance just in time for her release of new album Revamped

Demi will also be performing live on the MTV Music Awards. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke

Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about 'disgusting' bet made with Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about 'disgusting' bet made with Danny Masterson

Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit video

Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit
'Deadpool 3' filmmaker reacts to 'Avengers: Secret Wars' direction rumours

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker reacts to 'Avengers: Secret Wars' direction rumours
Hollywood stars jump to Martin Short's defense after controversial op-ed

Hollywood stars jump to Martin Short's defense after controversial op-ed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s friend appreciates Coco Gauff for winning US Open title

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s friend appreciates Coco Gauff for winning US Open title
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, pleads for mercy following Danny's prison sentence

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, pleads for mercy following Danny's prison sentence
Drew Barrymore announces bold decision amid Hollywood strike

Drew Barrymore announces bold decision amid Hollywood strike
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner romance on display at U.S. Open

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner romance on display at U.S. Open
Scott Evans blasted Chris Evans, Alba Baptista haters: Watch

Scott Evans blasted Chris Evans, Alba Baptista haters: Watch
Nicolas Cage continues hilarious tradition, daughter's birthday before TIFF

Nicolas Cage continues hilarious tradition, daughter's birthday before TIFF
Chris Evans 'never been happier' as he marries Alba Baptista

Chris Evans 'never been happier' as he marries Alba Baptista