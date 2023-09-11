Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at Season 10 premiere

Demi Lovato was revealed as the Anonymouse during the The Masked Singer seaon 10 premiere on Sunday night.

The reality singing competition kicked off its special episode with Lovato who didn't appear as part of the competition but as a one-off.

The Heart Attack hitmaker opened her show with an opinion on What About Love, originally performed by Heart.

“Just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Time’s 100,” said Anonymouse, giving their first clue.

The second clue was the character itself, “This is a literal concrete clue. My acting career has cemented me as one talented mouse.”

The singer started her career with the Disney channel movie Camp Rock and series Sonny With a Chance which is why the Anonymouse character itself was a big hint for who was under disguise.

Then came the clue package voice, “When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job.”

Telling more about her identity, Demi says she has made it her mission to seek out joy wherever she can, and that is exactly what she is doing here.

“You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer made an appearance just in time for her release of new album Revamped.

Demi will also be performing live on the MTV Music Awards.