 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Newlywed Chris Evans ‘absolutely’ wants kids with wife Alba Baptista

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Newlywed Chris Evans ‘absolutely’ wants kids with wife Alba Baptista
Newlywed Chris Evans ‘absolutely’ wants kids with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans once opened up about his wish of having kids and getting married while he was dating now-wife Alba Baptista.

The Avengers star, who tied the knot with the Portuguese actor in a private ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, said he was “very content” with his life while dating Baptista.

In an interview with People Magazine in 2022, at a time when the hunk was in a relationship with Baptista, Evans said he “absolutely” wants to settle down.

Evans was asked about marriage and kids, to which he said, "That's absolutely something I want," adding, "Wife, kids, building a family.”

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of],” he added.

“It was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Evans surprised his fans after reports of his marriage to Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris star went viral on the internet.

The two exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony, reportedly attended by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Other stars at the event were said to be Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Evans and Baptista romance was confirmed in the same month he opened up about his desire of having kids by the magazine. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William meets Fiji President in France, discusses cause close to his heart video

Prince William meets Fiji President in France, discusses cause close to his heart
Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul panics over singer's dream of having a baby

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul panics over singer's dream of having a baby
Prince William follows in footsteps of Kate Middleton in France video

Prince William follows in footsteps of Kate Middleton in France
Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke

Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke
Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at season 10 premiere

Demi Lovato surprises fans as 'The Masked Singer' at season 10 premiere

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about 'disgusting' bet made with Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis talk about 'disgusting' bet made with Danny Masterson

Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit video

Prince Harry gets emotional for first time after recent UK visit
'Deadpool 3' filmmaker reacts to 'Avengers: Secret Wars' direction rumours

'Deadpool 3' filmmaker reacts to 'Avengers: Secret Wars' direction rumours
Hollywood stars jump to Martin Short's defense after controversial op-ed

Hollywood stars jump to Martin Short's defense after controversial op-ed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s friend appreciates Coco Gauff for winning US Open title

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s friend appreciates Coco Gauff for winning US Open title
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, pleads for mercy following Danny's prison sentence

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, pleads for mercy following Danny's prison sentence
Drew Barrymore announces bold decision amid Hollywood strike

Drew Barrymore announces bold decision amid Hollywood strike