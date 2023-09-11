Jimmy Buffett’s wife Jane Slagsvol pays touching tribute to late husband

Jimmy Buffet passed away on September 1 of Merkle skin cancer

Jane Slagsvol, the wife of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, is paying heartfelt tribute to her husband following his passing on September 1 at the age of 76.

The couple had been married for 45 years, and Jane is now celebrating his life and legacy.

"As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘growing old is not for sissies,’ " Slagsvol wrote on Buffett’s website and social media alongside a photo of the couple together. "These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies."

"One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives," she added.

"Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us."

"Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family," she continued. "Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him."

Slagsvol then expressed her gratitude to Buffett's medical team for their remarkable compassion during his battle with Merkel skin cancer. She acknowledged their unwavering support and the hope they provided, even during the most challenging moments at every phase of his illness.