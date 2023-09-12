Kid Cudi sets the record straight on feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet

Kid Cudi has cleared the air regarding feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet.



Taking to social media, the rapper shut down rumours of his feud and set the record straight on his friendship with Chalamet.

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote, "What da hell (two face-palming emojis). I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis. I spoke to him a few weeks ago."

He added, "Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond, and I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me."

According to Entertainment Weekly, The rapper-actor concluded his statement by requesting the public to stop believing in everything they see online.

Cudi's latest track Most Aint Dennis gives a shout-out to Dune star and his friend Chalamet as the lyrics flow; "Doin' movies, TV shows, out with Timmy, I'ma burn a pack / Never fallin' off, who the boss? That's facts."

Cudi's friendship with Chalamet is going strong, but that isn't the case with his former pal Kanye West, as he has cut ties with the latter.

In 2022, while talking about Kanye, the rapper said, "I am at that point in my life where I have no tolerance for the wrong energies."