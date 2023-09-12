 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Al Pacino hires Hollywood lawyer for custody battle with girlfriend

Al Pacino has reportedly hired the services of a lawyer as he battles his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, for custody of their child.

The 82-year-old Pacino started dating the 29-year-old film producer in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their child in June 2023.

According to the Mirror, Al was stunned by the news of having a kid at his age, and now he has hired acclaimed Hollywood lawyer Adam Phillips for his legal battle with Alfallah over the custody of the kid and child support.

Radar Online reports that last week, Noor filed a "Petition to Determine Parental Relationships". The film-TV producer has offered Pacino to share the legal custody of the kid, but she has requested the court grant her primary and physical custody of their son.

Despite the couple being together, it has been reported that the petition is the first step in securing child support, and according to Blast, Pacino has already made a "voluntary declaration of parentage", confirming himself to be the father.

Radar Online quoted an insider as revealing to the publication that "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together."

Pacino is already a father to three adult children: daughter Julia, whom he welcomed with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

