When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape

The 9/11 tragedy has been written in blood. As 2,996 met an unfortunate end, but shockingly, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, could be one of them; thanks to her mom and siblings, the global star escaped death.

Revealing the near-miss event, the rockstar brother Jermaine Jackson penned in his autobiography, You Are Not Alone: Michael: Through a Brother's Eyes, Jermaine Jackson revealed that the Billie Jeans rocker had a meeting at the World Trade Center on September 11.

However, the late musician missed the meeting because he was left sleeping late after a late-night chat with his mother and sister.

"Thankfully, none of us had had a clue that Michael was due at a meeting that morning at the top of one of the Twin Towers. We only discovered this when Mother phoned his hotel to make sure he was okay. She, Rebbie [Jackson] and a few others had left him there around 3am. 'Mother, I'm okay, thanks to you,' he told her. 'You kept me up talking so late that I overslept and missed my appointment.," elder Jackson wrote.

