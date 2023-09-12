 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape
When Michael Jackson thanked mom for 9/11 attack escape

The 9/11 tragedy has been written in blood. As 2,996 met an unfortunate end, but shockingly, the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, could be one of them; thanks to her mom and siblings, the global star escaped death.

Revealing the near-miss event, the rockstar brother Jermaine Jackson penned in his autobiography, You Are Not Alone: Michael: Through a Brother's Eyes, Jermaine Jackson revealed that the Billie Jeans rocker had a meeting at the World Trade Center on September 11.

However, the late musician missed the meeting because he was left sleeping late after a late-night chat with his mother and sister.

"Thankfully, none of us had had a clue that Michael was due at a meeting that morning at the top of one of the Twin Towers. We only discovered this when Mother phoned his hotel to make sure he was okay. She, Rebbie [Jackson] and a few others had left him there around 3am. 'Mother, I'm okay, thanks to you,' he told her. 'You kept me up talking so late that I overslept and missed my appointment.," elder Jackson wrote.

"'Mother, I'm okay, thanks to you. You kept me up talking so late that I overslept and missed my appointment,'" Michael said to his mum.

More From Entertainment:

Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates

Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury forces Aerosmith to reschedule tour dates
Britney Spears on Sam Asghari divorce: 'She is doing great'

Britney Spears on Sam Asghari divorce: 'She is doing great'
Al Pacino hires Hollywood lawyer for custody battle with girlfriend video

Al Pacino hires Hollywood lawyer for custody battle with girlfriend
Scott Disick faces backlash for son's T-shirt featuring Khloe's indecent image

Scott Disick faces backlash for son's T-shirt featuring Khloe's indecent image
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship not casual: insider

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship not casual: insider

Kate Winslet bares it all on explicit 'Lee' scenes

Kate Winslet bares it all on explicit 'Lee' scenes
Kid Cudi sets the record straight on feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet video

Kid Cudi sets the record straight on feud rumours with Timothee Chalamet
Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari are expecting first child together

Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari are expecting first child together

Drew Barrymore and Writers Guild America standoff worsens

Drew Barrymore and Writers Guild America standoff worsens

Olivia Rodrigo's fans guess the inspiration behind her track 'Lacy'

Olivia Rodrigo's fans guess the inspiration behind her track 'Lacy'
Harry Styles makes a splash on hottest day, flaunts tattoos at London pond

Harry Styles makes a splash on hottest day, flaunts tattoos at London pond
Lady Gaga recalls witnessing 9/11 tragedy from high school rooftop video

Lady Gaga recalls witnessing 9/11 tragedy from high school rooftop