Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts

The year 2023 has been a bit harsh on Hollywood as some of the very famous celebrities got divorced, killing their fans’ faith in love.



While the industry enjoyed hit movies, tours, and new albums, the real deal is what goes on in personal lives of some of the A-listers.

Here are five major divorces that shook the global audience:

1. Britney Spears & Sam Asghari:

The couple got married in 2022 and ended things in a year after TMZ reported that Britney allegedly cheated on Sam, with her housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz.

A source told US Weekly that Paul got fired by Britney’s team when they found out they were sleeping together, but later came back into the picture.

However, the Toxic hitmaker has denied the allegations as the insiders from her side revealed that Sam stopped spending time with her, and would disappear for months, which is why she felt “let down.”

2. Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez:

Ariana started dating Dalton, a real estate agent in February, 2020, and put a ring on it after a year and a half.

The couple would frequently post cute, gushy pictures on their social media, giving the audience major goals.

It was this year at Wimbledon when the 7 Rings singer was spotted without her wedding ring, and soon their divorce news broke the Internet.

According to People, there is not much to the break-up but the pair has decided to “lovingly work on their friendship.”

3. Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello decided to part ways after seven years of marriage.

Page Six reported a joint statement from the two, requesting privacy as “they navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Previously, fans noticed that Sofia traveled to Capri with friends and her husband was nowhere to be seen.

Netizens commented that it was good to see Sofia spending carefree time, and wished her well.

4. Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth:

After 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth signed a marital dissolution agreement, TMZ reported.

Just four months after announcing the split, the two also signed a parenting plan, in August, 2023.

In a joint statement in March, the duo said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

It further read, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

A source told People that Reese and Jim are “the best of friends” and that “their decision to separate is amicable.”

5. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner:

This recent divorce in the works has truly taken the Internet by storm as Joe and Sophie announced their split in a joint statement posted by them on September 6.

Joe and Sophie got married in 2019. Divorce speculations started churning the rumor mill when the duo sold their Miami mansion in August, 2023, and the singer performed a tour concert without his wedding ring.

According to US weekly, the two are parting ways because they are “unable to make time for each other amid hectic schedules”, and have decided to “prioritise their careers.”