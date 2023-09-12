Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 Anniversary in emotional tribute

Amy Davidson, the mother of Pete Davidson, took a moment on Monday to remember her late husband, Scott Davidson, who tragically lost his life during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

To mark the 22nd anniversary of the devastating events, Amy shared a collection of nostalgic photographs featuring her late spouse. These images serve as a poignant tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost that fateful day when terrorists hijacked four flights, crashing them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.

Alongside the photographs, Amy included a heartfelt caption: "Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it ... Never forget and always be grateful."

Amy, who is also the mother of comedian and actor Pete Davidson, 29, as well as daughter Casey, 25, posted various pictures of Scott spending quality time with his young children. Among these snapshots was an image of Pete wearing his father's firefighter coat, a touching symbol of their connection.



The photographs showcased Scott as a heroic firefighter, posing with his children, even alongside a life-size Elmo. There were pictures of him taking Casey for a swim and sharing intimate moments with Amy. A framed picture of Scott was placed atop his boots, serving as a touching tribute to his memory.

Amy received an outpouring of support and encouragement in the comments section of her post. One person expressed, "Thinking of you and others I know especially today. Your courage is a testament to the human spirit."

Another commenter noted, "Your son has done a amazing job keeping his memory alive. Only last night did I tell your husbands story to my 7 year old to explain how brave the emergency services were that day."

This poignant reflection comes after Pete Davidson, the former Saturday Night Live star, discussed his father's tragic passing in March during an episode of the podcast Real Ones, shedding light on the impact it had on him when he was just seven years old.