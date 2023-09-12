 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard admits she still loves Elon Musk 'very much' five years after breakup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

File Footage 

Amber Heard and Elon Musk got candid about their whirlwind romance in hotly released biography penned by Walter Isaacson titled Elon Musk.

The author talked about the Aquaman star and the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO’s relationship, which lasted for only a year, in the chapter about his “rocky relationships.”

The exes met in April 2017 almost a year after Heard filed for divorce from ex husband Johnny Depp, however, their romance ended in 2018.

Putting their relationship in words, Musk said in the biography, "It was brutal.” As for Heard, she admitted she still loves Musk "very much," adding, "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."

Writing of their relationship, Isaacson said Musk first took an interest in the controversial actor after seeing her in 2013's Machete Kills. The duo later met when she visited SpaceX a year later.

Isaacson revealed Musk took Heard for a ride in Tesla during her visit, while the actor said, "I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick.”

Musk even flew to Australia in 2017 to meet Heard while she was shooting the 2018 superhero film opposite Jason Momoa.

Heard admitted in the book that she once commissioned a costume to "roleplay" the character of Mercy, from the video game Overwatch, when Musk told her she reminded him of her.

However, the relationship was not always lovey dovey as they once got into a heated argument leading to a fight towards the end of their year-long romance.

They former lovers were on vacation in South America in December 2017 with family, including the billionaire’s Kimbal Musk, when the fight happened, as per the book.

But it only lasted for couple of hours as the writer claimed in book that Heard showed him PDA-filled photos of herself with Musk taken later that evening.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle landing in London today: Here’s why

Meghan Markle landing in London today: Here’s why
Selena Gomez sets internet on fire with new selfie flaunting gorgeous black bodysuit

Selena Gomez sets internet on fire with new selfie flaunting gorgeous black bodysuit
Johnny Depp finds solace in ‘simple things’ after exhausting Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp finds solace in ‘simple things’ after exhausting Amber Heard trial
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert reject rumours their marriage is on the rocks

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert reject rumours their marriage is on the rocks
Inside Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner marital issues before divorce

Inside Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner marital issues before divorce

Priyanka Chopra seen cuddling daughter 'Malti Marie' after family feast in NYC

Priyanka Chopra seen cuddling daughter 'Malti Marie' after family feast in NYC
Meghan Markle spotted at Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ fast food outlet

Meghan Markle spotted at Prince Harry’s ‘favorite’ fast food outlet
Chris Evans always knew Alba Baptista was the ‘right girl’: ‘She’s everything to him!’

Chris Evans always knew Alba Baptista was the ‘right girl’: ‘She’s everything to him!’
Timothee Chalamet dubbed perfect fit for role of ‘Wonka’; director reveals why

Timothee Chalamet dubbed perfect fit for role of ‘Wonka’; director reveals why

Rihanna's flame A$AP Rocky lands in legal trouble just weeks after welcoming second baby

Rihanna's flame A$AP Rocky lands in legal trouble just weeks after welcoming second baby
Kim Kardashian drops jaws in sizzling trench coat while out for dinner with Jeff Bezos' fiancée

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in sizzling trench coat while out for dinner with Jeff Bezos' fiancée
Cardi B opens up about her shyness while meeting celebrities: 'I Freeze Up'

Cardi B opens up about her shyness while meeting celebrities: 'I Freeze Up'