Amber Heard admits she still loves Elon Musk 'very much' five years after breakup

Amber Heard and Elon Musk got candid about their whirlwind romance in hotly released biography penned by Walter Isaacson titled Elon Musk.



The author talked about the Aquaman star and the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO’s relationship, which lasted for only a year, in the chapter about his “rocky relationships.”

The exes met in April 2017 almost a year after Heard filed for divorce from ex husband Johnny Depp, however, their romance ended in 2018.

Putting their relationship in words, Musk said in the biography, "It was brutal.” As for Heard, she admitted she still loves Musk "very much," adding, "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."



Writing of their relationship, Isaacson said Musk first took an interest in the controversial actor after seeing her in 2013's Machete Kills. The duo later met when she visited SpaceX a year later.

Isaacson revealed Musk took Heard for a ride in Tesla during her visit, while the actor said, "I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick.”

Musk even flew to Australia in 2017 to meet Heard while she was shooting the 2018 superhero film opposite Jason Momoa.

Heard admitted in the book that she once commissioned a costume to "roleplay" the character of Mercy, from the video game Overwatch, when Musk told her she reminded him of her.

However, the relationship was not always lovey dovey as they once got into a heated argument leading to a fight towards the end of their year-long romance.

They former lovers were on vacation in South America in December 2017 with family, including the billionaire’s Kimbal Musk, when the fight happened, as per the book.

But it only lasted for couple of hours as the writer claimed in book that Heard showed him PDA-filled photos of herself with Musk taken later that evening.